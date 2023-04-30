 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

How To Get Rich Netflix show review: Getting rich is more about your life’s values than money

Lisa Barbora
Apr 30, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

This show will help you realize that there's more to money problems than just the numbers. What it won’t do is make you flush with money or even shell out ideas on how to improve RoI.

How to Get Rich host and executive producer Ramit Sethi with millionaire Nathalie, who wants to set up her own restaurant. (Screen grab/Netflix)

It is encouraging that Netflix has dedicated eight episodes to a series around personal finance. How to Get Rich is hosted Ramik Sethi, the author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich; the show follows from what he has penned down in his book, plus his experience with helping Americans lead ‘their RICH life’.

Early into the show, it’s clear that How To Get Rich is not about being wealthy in the traditional sense of having uncountable money. Rather, the idea of being ‘rich’ lies more in the life goals that one lists as a priority; identifying what makes life fulfilling. This idea steers away from chasing money and hankering for the highest yielding investment choices. Ultimately, the show is not just about money, it’s really about transforming one’s relationship with money.

What works