How Kalki Krishnamurthy used a royal murder to write the intriguing Ponniyin Selvan

Sowmya Rajendran
Apr 09, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

India was a newly independent country in the early ’50s when Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy was writing ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and there was great interest in telling stories to evoke a sense of cultural pride and contribute to nation-building.

Kalki Krishnamurthy sought to write the Chola history with a fictional woman of stunning beauty at its fulcrum — Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s film adaptation of the novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

If history is full of ruthless kings who murdered, plundered and raped their way to increasing their wealth, literature is fond of placing a beautiful woman at the centre of the narrative to lend this naked lust for power some romance. In these stories, love and war, beauty and pain, make for a compelling duality — Sita, Draupadi, Padmavati and Helen are a few famous examples of such women. So, it’s not surprising that when Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy sought to write the history of the Cholas, he created a fictional woman of stunning beauty at its fulcrum — Nandini.

In Mani Ratnam’s film adaptation of the novel, the role of Nandini is played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Other important characters include the three Chola siblings, Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), Kundhavai (Trisha) and Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), Vandiyathevan (Karthi), and Uttama Chola (Rahman) who was also known as Madurantakan. The second instalment of the film will be released on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan was first serialised and published in Kalki magazine over a period of five years, between 1950 and 1955. Loosely inspired by Alexandre Dumas’s The Three Musketeers, the novel tells the story of the battle for succession in the Chola kingdom in the 10th century and the rise of the young prince, Arulmozhi Varman (also called Arunmozhi Varman), who would later be hailed as Raja Raja Chola 1. It is said that when Kalki was writing the novel, he had already imagined it becoming a film someday, with superstar MG Ramachandran (MGR) playing the role of Vandiyathevan through whom the story unfolds. He freely admitted that he had taken several creative liberties with the story, and that one must not confuse it for actual history.

But, the event that the five-part series is driven by certainly has historical basis — why did Uttama Chola succeed Sundara Chola after the latter’s oldest son Aditha Karikalan was murdered? Why didn’t his younger son Arulmozhi Varman ascend the throne?