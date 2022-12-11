 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Harry & Meghan Netflix show review: A carefully choreographed pity party that rings hollow

Sandipan Deb
Dec 11, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

The show is a rehearsed image-building exercise—this is how Harry and Meghan want the world to see them, as victims who are working together to rebuild their lives.

A vein of hypocrisy runs through 'Harry & Meghan'. The couple denounce the institution of the British monarchy, yet they have not given up their royal titles. (Image: Screen grab/Netflix)

It took some effort, but I did manage to sit through the three episodes—nearly three hours—of the show Harry & Meghan that began streaming on Netflix a few days ago. The remaining three episodes will drop on Thursday.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the British royal family in 2020 and moved to California. This show, co-produced by the couple’s Archewell Productions, is a carefully prepared version of their lives and beliefs. Which is that they have endured terrible persecution from all and sundry—the media, the British public and the royal family. But their air of victimhood and self-pity rings a bit hollow.

The central theses are the following. One, Harry was never allowed to have a “normal” life and has been trying to find himself since he left school by working hard to make the world a better place. Meeting Meghan opened his eyes and made him a more mature person. Two, Meghan Markle is a perfect role model for all young women on the planet—she was academically brilliant, extremely talented, goal-driven, filled with empathy and compassion from an early age, and has also been working hard since she was a schoolgirl to make the world a better place. Three, British media and sections of the public made life hell for Meghan because she is of mixed race—her father is white and mother black—and left the couple no option but to leave Britain.

It is a truth that a person born or married into the house of Windsor cannot have the life lived by an average citizen. The monarchy is an institution steeped in mores, traditions, codes of conduct and hierarchies. The media is obsessed with knowing every detail of what you do and say and wear and eat, and for a simple reason—the people lap it all up greedily with a strange mixture of awed veneration and lurid curiosity.

Yet it cuts both ways. These men and women are born into unimaginable privilege and entitlement and few have ever needed to develop any skills that commoners require to earn a living. Their relationship with the hungry media and the people at large is also hardly the black and white one of “prey and hunter”, as Harry describes it at least twice in the show.

As he himself explains, the royal family has a “rota” of “royal correspondents” from the newspapers, which is a sort of extension of the public relations office of the Windsors—they use these journalists to communicate to the people when they feel the need to. But this rota is also the instrument of an unspoken compact between the royals and the people. The royals live their lives in great luxury out of taxpayer money, and in return, as a Harry aide puts it, they are “expected to perform for the public”. The media, especially the tabloid press, records these performances on a daily basis. The royals have to stick to their side of deal duty even if some royal correspondents write nasty things about them once in a while.