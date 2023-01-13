 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Globes 2023: Who's the Indian woman voter behind RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' win?

Faizal Khan
Jan 13, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

India's historic Golden Globes success rode on one vote from the country, by film critic and festival curator Meenakshi Shedde, and a sea of sentiment outside.

Film critic, columnist and festival curator Meenakshi Shedde, the 2023 Golden Globe Awards' only voter from India.

India had one vote at the Golden Globe Awards this year, the country's first in the event's 80-year-long history. For Naatu Naatu, one proved to be a lucky number on the awards night. The first Indian song to be nominated for the Globes, the RRR number walked away with the honours, sweeping aside stiff competition from formidable figures like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift while landing India a historic win at the American awards.

"Small enabler in a sea of joy, bravo India!" wrote film critic Meenakshi Shedde, the only Indian on the international voters' list of the Golden Globe Awards this year, on Facebook after the RRR song's win for the Best Original Song. The Mumbai-based Shedde was among the 103 international voters from 62 countries choosing the winners at the Globes.

"Sometimes destiny gives you a chance to make India and South Asia happy," added Shedde in an apparent reference to her choice at the Golden Globe Awards. "So proud to be a Golden Globes international voter." "Naacho, naacho India," continued Shedde, also a curator and filmmaker. RRR, which was also nominated in the Best Picture — Non-English Language category (formerly Best Foreign Language Film), lost to Argentina, 1985.

RRR's music director MM Keeravaani, who composed the award-winning song, received the Golden Globe statue after the winner's name was announced to roaring applause from the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the venue of the awards on Monday night in Los Angeles, the seat of Hollywood.

Naatu Naatu, sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, beat the other Best Original Song nominees, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverHold My Hand by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: MaverickCarolina by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing, and Ciao papa by Alexandre Desplat from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

AR Rahman had won the Best Original Score for Slumdog Millionaire at the Golden Globes in 2009 where the film's Oscar-winning song, Jai Ho, wasn't a nominee. Naatu Naatu won where actor Dev Patel had missed twice. Patel was a nominee for the Best Actor award in 2020 for The Personal History of David Copperfield and earlier in 2016 for Lion. Ben Kingsley had won the Best Actor prize in 1982 for Gandhi, and Ang Lee won the Best Director award for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001) and Brokeback Mountain (2006).

"Now that Naatu Naatu has won the Golden Globes, the song's chances of winning an Oscar are greatly increased," says Judy Gladstone, a Canadian film industry professional and chairperson of the jury at the ongoing 8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. "If it wins an Academy award, the film will ever be known as an Oscar-winning film," adds Gladstone. "Nobody distinguishes it won for Best Song or Best Makeup. Everybody associated with the song, their international careers are launched too."