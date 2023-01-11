Golden Globes 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ from 'RRR' wins Golden Globe award for Best Original Song

"Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023. The film's team was seen erupting in celebrations as soon as the announcement was made with director Rajamouli, and lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Junior jumping off their seats and clapping enthusiastically.

"Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy," film composer MM Keeravani said while receiving the award. "I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the team.

AR Rahman called the feat incredible and a paradigm shift.

Superstar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi called the achievement a historic one.

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally. Read more: Oscar winner Jessica Chastain watched 'RRR'. Her reaction

