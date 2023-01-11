 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Golden Globes 2023: 4 reasons to watch Best Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Three Golden Globes at the 2023 Awards is just one reason.

Abbott Elementary also won three Emmys in 2022. (Screen grab)

Abbott Elementary’s hattrick at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 comes as no surprise for its millions of fans around the world. Nor to its creator, showrunner and lead actor Quinta Brunson, it appears. To accept the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series, she got up on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and triggered a laugh when she said: “Thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would have—but let’s be real, I did imagine; that’s why I sold it to you (i.e., Disney).”

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary about a group of teachers striving against all odds to educate their wards at one of America’s most underfunded and mismanaged public schools.

What could’ve been a scathing commentary on a broken educational system is instead a warm, big-hearted and laugh-out-loud sitcom that channels Brunson’s memories of her mother as a kindergarten schoolteacher.

With exceptional writing, a solid performing cast and Brunson’s single-minded vision, Abbott Elementary is the sort of network TV show that whole families across generations can relish together—a rare thing in the era of solo streaming.

At the Golden Globes 2023, Abbott Elementary also won the award for Best Musical or Comedy Series, and Brunson’s castmate Tyler James Williams took a trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Comedy or Drama.