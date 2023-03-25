 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Game review: 8 reasons why you should play Octopath Traveler 2

Ania G
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

If you’re looking for a single-player game to dive into for hours on end or just want to slow down the pace after playing a lightning-fast action game, Octopath Traveler 2 is the perfect title for you.

Footage from Japanese role-playing game Octopath Traveler 2. With this game, Square Enix proves that in a world of big-budget life-like motion capture gaming animations, a polished two-dimensional art-style can still deliver just as well if not better with its own charms.

For the uninitiated, the Octopath Traveler series is developer Square Enix’s homage to the classic Japanese Role Play Games (JRPGs) of yesteryears. Octopath Traveler 2, brings back the magic of the first and fixes its issues effectively, making this one of Square Enix’s best games yet. Here are eight reasons why you should be play Octopath Traveler 2.

1. A Rich Classic JRPG

Octopath Traveler 2 is a culmination of all the styles that truly make up a classic JRPG. Densely packed with hours of content, dungeons, unique art styles and of course a party of characters to skill and level up as you progress through the game – quench your thirst for this style of gaming or step into it for the first time with this title.

From Octopath Traveler 2 footage