Emmy-winning miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

Television's best shows and performances were awarded at the Primetime Emmy Awards held earlier this week. From the list of winners, we bring you recommendations for you weekend binge session.

The White Lotus (Disney+Hotstar)

Alexandra Daddario in 'The White Lotus'. (Image credit: @whitelotus_hbo/Twitter)

The miniseries, a class satire delving into the lives of employees and guests at a Hawaiian resort, won five Emmy awards, including for the best limited or anthology series. Jennifer Coolidge took home the Emmy for her supporting role in the series.

The Dropout (Disney+Hotstar)

Amanda Seyfried in 'The Dropout'. (Image credit: @TheDropoutHulu/Twitter)

Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series for playing Elizabeth Anne Holmes -- the fraud-accused American biotechnology entrepreneur -- in The Dropout.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

(Image credit: @TedLasso/Twitter)

Ted Lasso clinched the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, beating worthy competitors Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do in the Shadows and Only Murders in the Building. The two-season comedy features Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach managing a British soccer team.

Dopesick (Disney+Hotstar)

The cast of 'Dopesick'. (Image credit: @DopesickOnHulu/Twitetr)

Drama series Dopesick is a show about opioid addiction in the US. Michael Keaton won an Emmy for his portrayal of the lead character -- Dr. Samuel Finnix -- in the series.

Abbott Elementary (Disney+Hotstar)

(Image credit @AbbottElemABC/Twitter)

The two-season sitcom about a group of determined public school teachers missed out on a Best Comedy series Emmy but cast member Sheryl Lee Ralph took home a supporting actress award.