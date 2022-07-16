Emmy special binge guide: What to watch this weekend

This year's Primetime Emmy nominees have been announced and if you have not watched those shows already, binge some titles right away over the weekend.

1) Only Murders in the Building

The delightful show chronicles the lives of three neighbours who share an obsession with true crime, and one day, find themselves entangled in one. Only Murders in the Building has bagged 17 Emmy nominations, including for outstanding comedy series. You can stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

(Image credit: Facebook)

2) What We Do in the Shadows

Another nominee in the comedy series category, the mockumentary follows the lives of three vampires living in New York. This title is also available on Disney+Hotstar.

(Image: Facebook)

3) Severance

The Apple TV original offers an unsettling twist to the idea of work-life balance. For this show, Adam Scott received an Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" category.

(Image: Facebook)

4) The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

In in this Amazon Prime show, Rachel Brosnahan stars as a stand-up comic finding her way in a male-dominated profession in 1950s New York. Her portrayal of the feisty Miriam Maisel has earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series.

(Image credit: Facebook)

5) The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Anne Holmes, the fraud-accused American biotechnology entrepreneur, in this series. A nominee in the "Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series" category, the show can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

(Image credit: @TheDropoutHulu/Twitter)

6) The White Lotus

Another nominee in the "limited or anthology" series category, the social satire delves into the lives of employees and guests at a Hawaiian resort. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

(Image credit: Twitter/@whitelotus_hbo)