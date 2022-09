"The White Lotus," a satire on wealth and hypocrisy set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, on Monday scooped the Emmy for best limited series, over four contenders that looked at real-life scandals.

"Lotus" defeated "Dopesick," a look at the US opioid crisis; "The Dropout," about the Theranos fraud; "Pam and Tommy," about an infamous celebrity sex tape; and "Inventing Anna," inspired by a Russian con artist who scammed upper-crust New York.