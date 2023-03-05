 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year after the Will Smith slap, Chris Rock punches back with Netflix special

Associated Press
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

On Saturday night, comedian Chris Rock performed his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars, where he was slapped by actor Will Smith for tasteless jokes about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he “took that hit like Pacquiao."

The 58-year-old comedian on Saturday night performed his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” streamed live from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, marked Netflix's first foray into live streaming.

Rock, performing in all white and with a Prince medallion around his neck, immediately touched on last year's Oscars while riffing on “wokeness," hypersensitivity and what he called “selective outrage."

“You never know who might get triggered,” said Rock. “Anybody who says words hurt hasn’t been punched in the face."