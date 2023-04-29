 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Broadway in Bombay: The Von Trapps come to Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Sanjukta Sharma
Apr 29, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

What the NMACC means to performing arts in India and what to expect from its Grand Theatre’s May attraction, ‘The Sound of Music’ from Broadway, and an exclusive interview with the actors.

Last month, when the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened with two art exhibitions and a performance of Feroze Abbas Khan’s rousing play The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation, it seemed as if the country’s most grandiose cultural moment of this century was playing out. Fame — from Bollywood, Hollywood and everywhere in between — graced the opening few days’ red carpets. Shah Rukh Khan danced to Jhoome jo Pathaan under unprecedented razzle-dazzle; supermodel Gigi Hadid got a taste of Indian hospitality in a temple-inspired Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble; the fashion quotient on the red carpet was nifty, everybody who walked tried looking like a million. We would know because the social media scroll of any culture nut that week had interminable reels of scenes from the NMACC red carpet.

This kind of spotlight on a cultural space or vision — of its founder and chairperson Nita Ambani, and executed by a team that includes stage technology experts, among other specialists — is so rare in India that it was a thing of hope and empowerment for artists and performers who never get as much attention, love and support like Bollywood’s charmed aristocracy does.

The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai.

NMACC’s performance spaces clearly steal the show. The Grand Theatre, built to host the biggest Indian and international theatricals, is the most technologically-advanced theatre in India. Its state-of-the-art facilities include Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System and Virtual Acoustic Systems and an ingenious seating arrangement featuring specially elevated rakes for sweeping views of the action on stage.