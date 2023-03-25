 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Box office collections: John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu Reeves ignites the box office

Joginder Tuteja
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

Bheed thins out at Rs 40 lakh on Day 1; Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway makes Rs 10.5 crore in Week 1; and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar crosses Rs 119 crore after its second week.

John Wick: Chapter 4 | Directed by: Chad Stahelski | Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada | Release date: March 24, 2023 | John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. (Source: IMDB)

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the brightest spot this week as the film is doing particularly well at the box office. Though Bollywood release Bheed has arrived as well, it isn't doing well at all and has just not taken off. As for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, it had a decent week, whereas Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brought in maximum moolah during the week gone by despite competition from Shazam! Fury of God, Kabzaa [Hindi] and Zwigato.

Let's talk about John Wick: Chapter 4 first.

Unlike Marvel movies and some other established action franchises like Fast and the Furious, Jurassic World, James Bond and Mission: Impossible, this one has never really found any footing in India. Since it has action in abundance with a lot of violence, the Keanu Reeves starrer hasn't really taken off over the last three installments. Hence, it was expected that even the fourth chapter would be just about decent and find itself in the Rs 3-4 crore opening range.

However, what has worked in favour of the film is the advent of OTT in the last couple of years that has brought it closer to the audience and kind of re-introduced the character to a much larger demographic. Lionsgate Play has been projecting the franchise as a premium offering on its platform, and as a result more and more people have got familiar with the stage and setting of this film about a reluctant assassin. As a result, when the advance booking opened for the film a few days back, tickets for the IMAX version saw brisk sales coming.