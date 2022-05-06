AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija marries fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Ace musician AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija Rahman, also a musical artist, got married to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in Chennai on March 5.

AR Rahman shared a family photo from the ceremony on Instagram. "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love," he wrote.

Khatija Rahman also posted a photo announcing the wedding. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan," she said.

Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed works at AR Rahman's studio. He had become engaged to Khatija Rahman in December.

Khatija Rahman had made her singing debut at 14. She sang O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha in the Tamil film Robo with musical legend SP Balasubramanyam. The song was composed by her father.

Her most recent work a song titled Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon-starrer film Mimi.

Khatijqa Rahman has two siblings -- Raheema Rahman and AR Ameen.

Ameen is also a singer. He had attended the Grammys, music's most prestigious night, with his father last month. The duo had posed together on the red carpet and shared photos with sensational South Korean band BTS.