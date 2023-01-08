 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

‘Anbe Sivam’ to ‘777 Charlie’: 10 times travel changed the life of south movie characters

Sowmya Rajendran
Jan 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

10 travel movies from the south and where to watch them online

Dulquer Salmaan in 'Charlie' (Malayalam, 2015), now streaming on Sun NXT. (Screen grab)

There’s nothing quite like travel to heal the soul – or at least, that’s the promise that our movies make. If travel movies are to be taken at face value, going on a trip can resolve some of life’s biggest problems – from depression to a relationship that’s running on fumes.

It’s not as if the travel movie is a new-age invention. Even before millennials began globetrotting, heroes on screen hopped cities and countries, getting into intriguing adventures and experiencing different cultures.

Tamil superstar M.G. Ramachandran’s Ulagam Sutrum Valiban (1973), for instance, is about a scientist who harbours an important secret and goes on a world tour with his girlfriend. The title translates to ‘The youth who goes around the world’. The couple visits countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Thailand. The plots of these films used the place and local culture to create an exotic effect on the audience.

However, films from the new millennium are different in flavour – the characters learn more about themselves, open up and find new directions in their life. While Bollywood has made several travel movies, like Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Finding Fanny (2014), Piku (2015), Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017) and so on, the southern industries too have produced quite a few in the genre.

Godavari (Telugu): Sekhar Kammula’s 2006 film is about two young people who meet on a cruise on the Godavari river. They’re both nursing a broken heart – Ram’s (Sumanth) hopes of marrying his cousin are dashed to the ground when his uncle rejects him; Seetha’s (Kamalinee Mukherjee) wedding gets called off because the groom’s side finds her to be ‘too progressive’. Over conversations and a treasure hunt, Ram and Seetha fall in love. There’s a dog on board, too, which offers some quirky commentary on the proceedings. The film is available on Zee5.

Anbe Sivam (Tamil): Directed by Sundar C, this 2003 film is about two people who make unlikely travel companions. They’re waiting for the same flight from Bhubaneswar to Chennai but the flight gets cancelled due to heavy rains. While one is a sophisticated capitalist (R. Madhavan), the other is a communist with disabilities (Kamal Haasan). They end up travelling back home together, and in the process, they learn more about each other’s life and belief systems. Anbe Sivam received positive reviews but was a box office flop. In subsequent years, however, many cinema fans have praised it for its seamless blending of philosophy with travel and adventure. The film is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.