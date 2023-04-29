 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agent review: Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni’s spy thriller is a trainwreck

Sowmya Rajendran
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST

When Mammootty is speaking and Akhil Akkineni is reacting, you see an acting masterclass on what to do and what not to do.

Akhil Akkineni plays Ramakrishna aka Ricky, a hacker, in 'Agent'. (Screen grab)

Agent, directed by Surender Reddy, is based on the idea that there are no accidents and that everything is incidental. It sounds clever, doesn’t it? It has a nice ring to it and it sounds like it must be true. Something like the butterfly effect. But the longer you watch Agent, the more convinced you become about the reality of accidents because this one’s a trainwreck.

Reddy’s spy thriller revolves around a RAW agent named Mahadev (Mammootty) who works in a VFX-generated RAW building. Mahadev is also known as ‘The Devil’ because he doesn’t care about his agents falling dead like flies as long as the bad people are killed. To be clear, we’re meant to view him as a hero, not a deranged psychopath.

Heavily borrowing from the Yash Raj Films spy universe, Agent has all the stock characters but makes a mockery of the material. Akhil Akkineni plays Ramakrishna aka Ricky, a hacker, and he seems like a messed-up guy with an overbearing father. That the father is played by Murali Sharma who did such an excellent job as the sourpuss dad in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) immediately offers hope.