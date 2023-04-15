 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Theatre director Anahita Uberoi: ‘The play is about the crossroads between literature and the entertainment worlds’

Deepali Singh
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

Aadyam’s next play ‘As Bees in Honey Drown’ explores themes of deceit, betrayal, artistic ambition and the power of illusion.

Theatre director Anahita Uberoi.

A satire on contemporary culture, Aadyam Theatre’s latest initiative As Bees in Honey Drown is an adaptation of Douglas Carter Beane’s award-winning theatre play. Adapted by Akarsh Khurrana and directed by Anahita Uberoi, the witty and provocative production also has a talented star cast, including Shikha Talsania, Ashwin Mushran, Aditya Rawal and Meher Acharia Dar among others.

Actor Ashwin Mushran.

In a candid chat, Uberoi tells us more about exploring the relationship between the arts and commercial success in her latest directorial project. Edited excerpts:

Have you seen the original play As Bees in Honey Drown on stage?