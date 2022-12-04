 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A year on YouTube: 'Sasta Shark Tank' and other viral videos of 2022

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Check out the most viewed videos and creators this year.

It is the time of year-end round ups and YouTube has released its list of the most popular videos and creators in India in 2022. Read on to find out more.

Waring: The videos contain coarse language. 

The number one trending video in India was "Age of Water", posted by the account Round2Hell. It is a dystopian comedy tackling the subject of water shortage.

A parody of Shark Tank India, called Sasta Shark Tank, was the second most popular video, collecting 56 million views in eight months.