95th Oscars: Who will win the technical and the creative awards?

Narendra Banad
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

All eyes may be on the ‘big’ awards, but movies are a collaborative art form worked on by many different artists and technicians who should all be recognised for their contributions.

Oscars 2023

Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Tonight is when the entire industry comes together to celebrate the best of cinema. While the headlines will be hogged by actors and directors, it’s important to celebrate the craftspeople who make these movies look, sound, and feel the way they do. What happens behind the camera is as crucial as what we see on camera, and the performances we celebrate are the product of alchemy between the best artists and technicians working to realise a unified creative vision.

Let’s look at how all these races are going to shake out.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY