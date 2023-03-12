95th Oscars: Who will win the technical and the creative awards?

Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Tonight is when the entire industry comes together to celebrate the best of cinema. While the headlines will be hogged by actors and directors, it’s important to celebrate the craftspeople who make these movies look, sound, and feel the way they do. What happens behind the camera is as crucial as what we see on camera, and the performances we celebrate are the product of alchemy between the best artists and technicians working to realise a unified creative vision.
Let’s look at how all these races are going to shake out.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
This category has always been dominated by war films, most recently by single take epic 1917 (2019), and this year is no different.
However, I want to give a special shoutout to Florian Hoffmeister’s immersive work in Tár (2022).
Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front
Could Win: Elvis
Should Win: Tár
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
One of a number of categories where you could replace the word best with most and still end up with the same nominees and winners, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (2022) is certainly the most in many respects, but in this case its recreation of 1920s Hollywood excess is also the best.
Will Win: Babylon
Could Win: Elvis
Should Win: Babylon
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
This is a showdown between two-time winner Catherine Martin for Elvis (2022) and one-time winner Ruth Carter for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). But it’s first-time nominee Jenny Beavan who should win for her work in Mrs. Harris goes to Paris (2022), where the costumes are literally the engine of the story.
Will Win: Elvis
Could Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Should Win: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Another best equals most category — Elvis is likely the frontrunner here, especially for the aging of Austin Butler through the years. The Whale (2022) could sneak in for it’s transformation of Brendan Fraser.
Will Win: Elvis
Could Win: The Whale
Should Win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST FILM EDITING
This is a dogfight between Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). The Editing Oscar is usually key to Best Picture, so if ...Maverick wins here then that could signal a speed bump for EEAAO.
Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick
Could Win: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Should Win: Tár
BEST SOUND
There’s no question that the most immersive sound experience last year was in Top Gun: Maverick, but do yourself a favour and watch how (not nominated) Tár builds its soundscapes to take you into the mind and life of Lydia Tár.
Will Win: Top Gun: Maverick
Could Win: All Quiet on the Western Front
Should Win: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
We’re all talking about how Ke Huy Quan is a lock tonight, but there’s still an outside chance of an upset there. On the other hand, absolutely no one in their right mind should bet against James Cameron and the work done by WETA in bringing Pandora to life.
Will Win: Avatar: The Way of Water
Should Win: Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Indian viewers will be rooting for Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes (2022), but it’s a long shot. Navalny (2022), about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the story around his poisoning, has been sweeping the precursor awards.
Will Win: Navalny
Could Win: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Should Win: Navalny
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Malala Yousufzai’s presence as producer should help Stranger at the Gate (2022), about a would-be terrorist who comes face to face with members of the mosque community that he intends to bomb. But the sleeper winner could be How do you Measure a Year? (2022), a simple father-daughter story.
Will Win: Stranger at the Gate
Could Win: The Elephant Whisperers
Should Win: How do you Measure a Year?
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Between My Year of Dicks (2022) and An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (2022), this is certainly the category with the best titles. But Apple’s entry The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (2022) has the best chance here.
Will Win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Could Win: My Year of Dicks
Should Win: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Le Pupille (2022) marks the first time multiple Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón is nominated in this category, and that itself should give this the edge.
Will Win: Le Pupille
Could Win: An Irish Goodbye
Should Win: The Red Suitcase
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Screenplay is usually where the Academy recognises writer-directors who are unlikely to win director or picture. This year is Martin McDonagh’s turn for Banshees, but he will have a tough fight from Spielberg and Kushner for The Fabelmans (2022). Watch out for a surprise win for the Daniels which could indicate a sweep for EEAAO.
Will Win: The Banshees of Inisherin
Could Win: The Fabelmans
Should Win: Tár
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (2022), a masterful adaptation of Miriam Toews’ harrowing and urgent novel is the deserved winner here.
Will Win: Women Talking
Could Win: All Quiet on the Western Front
Should Win: Women Talking BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is unlikely to repeat its surprise BAFTA run at the Oscars. Instead, it will be given the consolation prize of International feature. This category would look very different if Park Chan-Wook’s Decision to Leave (2022) and Saim Sadiq's Joyland () had been nominated.
Will Win: All Quiet on the Western Front
Could Win: Argentina, 1985
Should Win: Close
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
This year marks the first time that the nominees cover the gamut of animation styles — from stop-motion, to computer-generated animation, to traditional hand-drawn 2D.
Will Win: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Could Win: Turning Red
Should Win: Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Justin Hurwitz’s propulsive score for Babylon is nothing short of magical, creating a conversation with his other collaborations with Damien Chazelle, including La La Land (2016) and Whiplash (2014).
Will Win: Babylon
Could Win: The Fabelmans
Should Win: Babylon
BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
After AR Rahman and Jai Ho, the baton passes to MM Keeravaani. Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance has given her a slight push in the last few weeks, but that’s unlikely to stop RRR’s fancy footwork.
Will Win: Naatu Naatu, RRR
Could Win: Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Should Win: Naatu Naatu, RRR
