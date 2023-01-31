Emirates plane flies 13 hours, lands at the same place where it took off

Passengers on a Dubai to New Zealand flight were left stunned after flying for 13 hours and landing at the same airport where they had taken off.

According to The National News, Emirates flight number EK448 from Dubai to Auckland departed UAE at around 10.30am on Friday. The flight travelled for 13 hours before landing right where it had taken off – in Dubai. The incident has earned the nickname of “the 13 hour flight to nowhere” on social media.

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 revealed that the pilot turned the aircraft around nearly halfway through the journey and returned to Dubai.

The flight was unable to land in New Zealand as Auckland airport had to close down because of severe flooding. “Auckland Airport has been assessing the damage to our international terminal and unfortunately determined that no international flights can operate today,” the airport said in a statement, adding that safety of passengers was their top priority.

The Emirates flight was eventually rescheduled and took off from Dubai for a second time on Sunday (January 29). It landed safely in New Zealand on Monday after completing a 16-hour journey – the airline’s longest commercial route.