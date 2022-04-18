Elon Musk says he doesn't own a home, crashes at friends' places

World's richest man, Elon Musk, said that he does not own a home. The tech billionaire -- who is the CEO of Tesla, Starlink and SpaceX and is currently trying to buy Twitter in an apparent hostile takeover -- said that he crashes at friends' places.

"I don't even own a place right now, I'm literally staying at friends' places," Elon Musk said during an interview with Chris Anderson, head of conference organizers TED.

"If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," he added.

Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $265 billion according to Forbes, was responding to Anderson's comment that many are offended by the concept of billionaires, given global disparities in wealth.

"For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case," Musk told Anderson.

"I don't own a yacht or really take vacations, It's not though my personal consumption is high. The one exception is the plane, but if I don't use the plane, I have less hours to work."

The interview was Elon Musk's first confirmation that he doesn't have a permanent home, despite being the world's richest person.

In fact, the tech billionaire's friends have commented over the years on his thrifty habits.

In May 2020, he tweeted his intention to sell all his possessions and that he would "own no house."

In August 2021, Business Insider reported that Elon Musk was thought to be living in a $50,000 home which he rented from SpaceX.

Musk's former partner, Canadian singer Grimes told Vanity Fair in a recent interview that he sometimes lived "below the poverty line." He refused to buy a new mattress after her side had a hole in it, she said. When she raised the issue, he suggested they replace his mattress with the one at her house.

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line," Grimes had said of Musk.