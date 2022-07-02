Elon Musk ends Twitter hiatus, shares pics with Pope and ex-wife

Elon Musk ended his 10-day Twitter hiatus – his longest break ever from the microblogging platform he hopes to buy – with two pictures from Italy. The first showed him with the Pope and the second was a throwback with his ex-wife Talulah Riley.

The Tesla chief met the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, along with four of his children on Friday. Musk shared a photo from the meeting on Twitter, writing: “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.”

The Daily Mail identified his photographed children as 16 year-old triplets: Damian, Kai and Saxon, as well as Griffin, 18, whose sister Vivian recently filed to have her name changed legally in order to sever ties with her father.

Elon Musk was married to their mother, Justine Wilson, between 2000 to 2008.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief also shared a photo with ex-wife Talulah Riley, whom he married and divorced twice.

“Venice, a site of Great Remembrance,” he wrote while tweeting the picture. The picture, he revealed, was taken over a decade ago in the city of canals for his 40th birthday which he celebrated with a party on the Orient Express. The trip ended in Venice with a “post-apocalyptic masked ball,” according to Vanity Fair.



Elon Musk tweeted for the first time today since June 22. He ended his social media hiatus with a tweet about the death of YouTuber Technoblade.