Italian mafia boss, 16 years on the run, found working at pizza place

AFP
Feb 04, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

Edgardo Greco, 63, suspected of belonging to the notorious 'Ndrangheta' group, is wanted in Italy for murders. He was arrested this week in the French city of Saint-Etienne.

Edgardo Greco.

A convicted Italian killer, believed to belong to one of the country's most powerful mafia organisations, was arrested on Thursday in France after 16 years on the run, Interpol said.

Edgardo Greco, 63, is suspected of belonging to the notorious 'Ndrangheta, a powerful mafia organisation in Calabria, southern Italy.

Interpol said he was arrested in the French city of Saint-Etienne, where he had at one point run an Italian restaurant under an alias, according to French prosecutors.

He is wanted in Italy to serve a life sentence for the murders of Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, said Interpol.