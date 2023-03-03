Duped by fiancée of Rs 10 lakh, man climbs water tank in Ludhiana

High drama ensued in Ludhiana on March 2 when a man climbed a water tank and refused to come down despite repeated pleas from bystanders. Harpreet Singh, a resident of Lapran village in Punjab, climbed the water tank after allegedly being duped by a woman who conned him out of Rs 10 lakh and cut off contact with him after reaching Canada.

According to a report in Indian Express, Singh said he had gotten engaged to Harpreet Kaur, also a resident of Punjab. He said that he and his family spent Rs 10 lakh on sending Kaur to Canada, with the understanding that she would help Singh enter the country through a spousal visa.

However, the woman started avoiding him after she reached Canada, Singh claimed, adding that she had married someone else there. Moreover, Singh’s parents also said the woman lodged a false rape complaint against him after reaching Canada, per a Times of India report.

Harpreet Singh said he had filed several complaints against the woman and her family but no action was taken. His father, Laxman Singh, added that the family had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh to send Kaur to Canada and that his son had slipped into depression after being cheated on and after his complaints fell on deaf ears.

Moneycontrol News