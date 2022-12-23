Dunzo agent wakes up customer who was running late for his flight

A Dunzo customer used the delivery service to ensure he would not miss his flight in what is one of the most unique requests that the company received this year.

Pickup and delivery service Dunzo’s annual report, released this week, provided insights into some of the “quirky and wacky” requests that shoppers made in 2022. In a statement, Dunzo revealed that one of its most memorable jobs this year came through a man who was running late for his flight.

“We went ahead to wake up one of our customers who was running late for his flight!” the company said in its statement.

Other requests that took Dunzo by surprise included a customer who ordered Amish Tripathi’s book ‘War of Lanka’ through the delivery service. It was delivered to the happy book lover in six minutes.

Meanwhile, another customer in Mumbai used Dunzo to place an order from a store that was only two minutes away. If that’s an example of quick commerce, one customer in Delhi also provided an example of high-volume ordering. The customer placed 517 orders in September through the Dunzo app – which averages to about 17 orders a day!

In terms of what people ordered through the app’s grocery delivery section, Dunzo said that staples topped the list. Milk was the most commonly ordered item across cities (Dunzo is currently operational in eight cities).

For the second year in a row, onion, tomato and potato were the most-ordered veggies in all cities.

