Dream job alert? There's an opening in Antarctica. Employee has to count penguins

If your dream job is to count penguins, a position has just opened up in Antarctica. A UK-based charitable trust is hiring staff for its post office and museum where employees will spend five months on an Antarctic island.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, UK Antarctic Heritage Trust put out a "We're hiring" notification which stated: "We are now recruiting for a new team to be based at Port Lockroy in Antarctica for the 2022/23 season. The roles are: Base Leader, Shop Manager, and General Assistant."

What's more? The site also states that international candidates can also apply for the positions, but they must have an existing right to work in the UK.

For a better idea of what the job may involve, Vicky Inglis, one of the station's previous postmasters told CBC that part of his job was to count the penguins, their eggs and other wildlife for a long-running population monitoring programme for the British Antarctic Survey.

Inglis added that the job is an opportunity of a lifetime -- though not for the faint of heart.

"We did have to dig our way (through the snow) to get access for the first time when we arrived," he said. "We've got no flush toilets and nothing like that — none of the modern luxuries that we're used to."

He had worked at Port Lockroy during the summer of 2019-2020.

Port Lockroy was the first permanent British scientific research base established on the Antarctic peninsula, which operated between 1944 and 1962. It was taken over by the UK Antarctic Trust in 2006 and has been running it as a conservation and tourist site ever since.