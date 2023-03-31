 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels scandal: A porn star, a president and hush money

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

A timeline of the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels scandal: From their alleged encounter in 2006 to 'hush money' being paid in 2016, shortly before Trump became President of the United States.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels allegedly met in 2006 (Image credit: @realdonaldtrump/Instagram, @thestormydaniels/Instagram)

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury over allegations that he paid hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Daniels claims that she and Trump had sex in 2006. A decade later, just before the 2016 US presidential election, Trump paid her $130,000 in exchange for her silence about the encounter. The former Republican president has denied these charges, insisting he is “completely innocent” ever since the allegations surfaced in 2018.

Here is a timeline of the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels scandal:

In her 2018 tell-all book "Full Disclosure," Daniels says she met Donald Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. The tournament was at Lake Tahoe. Daniels, then 27, was working as a “greeter” when she met Trump, then a 60-year-old real estate tycoon and reality TV star.

A picture taken at the time shows them posing together -- Trump in a red hat, Daniels in a black top -- at a porn studio booth where she was the greeter.