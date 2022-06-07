‘Do you use makeup?’: Tennis star baffled by reporter’s question after winning French Open

French Open champion Iga Swiatek was left a bit baffled by a reporter’s question on her beauty routine after claiming her second title triumph at Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old Polish star stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the French Open final on Saturday. But during the post-match conference, Swiatek matched wits with a reporter who asked if she used makeup.

“Outside of the court, when you go to a party, do you use make-up?” the reporter asked the freshly-crowned French Open champion.

“Do you like to go elegant and smart and so on?

“Because many players we have seen in the past, they were staying hours in front of the mirror before going on court and using the makeup and you seem very natural like this.”

According to Fox News, world number one Iga Swiatek answered that she did not feel the need to wear makeup. "Well, I’m wearing a hat, so I don’t have to worry about my hair. That's the most positive thing,” she said. “I don't wear makeup because I don't feel like I kind of have to. And, also, I don't think that will change something. Also, it's going to come off when I use a towel.”

The reporter’s question drew flak on social media where many slammed it as sexist and offensive. “As a woman, even if you are the top of your sport, you cannot avoid being asked about makeup,” one Twitter user commented.

“Would a man ever get asked this question?” another asked.



Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.

Swiatek, only the 10th woman to win multiple French Opens in the Open era, lost just one set in the tournament -- against China's Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

(With inputs from AFP)