Diwali 2022: How to take care of your pets and stray animals during the festive season

The heartbreaking sight of small animals quivering in fright during the festive season is all too common. Dogs and cats are especially sensitive to the loud noise of firecrackers, which tends to make them anxious and uneasy. Dr RK Sharma, a Ludhiana-based veterinarian, spoke to Tribune India about anxiety in pets during Diwali. The auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels, he explained. Fireworks produce a sound of around 190 decibels, which can lead to dogs developing a permanent phobia of loud noises, besides other ailments like uncontrolled drooling, urination, defecation and even epilepsy. Cats are also sensitive to loud sounds and can get stressed by fireworks, exhibiting symptoms of distress like hissing, shaking, uncharacteristic aggression and more.

The festive season also means a regular inflow of guests in and out of your house – and the lack of routine can further contribute to your pet’s anxiety.

Moreoever, stray dogs and cats are also at risk of getting physically hurt from the firecrackers that are burst around Diwali. Some can even try eating the remains of firecrackers, which can lead to burns, vomiting, diarrhoea and more complications.

Here are 10 things you can do to help your pets stay calm and safe during the festive season:

Keep doors and windows closed as far as possible to minimised the loud noises.

Try to drown out the bursting of firecrackers by playing TV or music.

Avoid taking your pets outside for walks or leaving them chained to one location.

Give your pets access to safe locations where they can hide if overwhelmed. Keep doors locked so they don’t escape.

Be patient. If your dog or cat is breaking or damaging things, it could be a sign of distress. Do not punish them for it.

Calming treats can come in handy if your pet is overly-anxious. According to Anushka Iyer, founder of Wiggles.in, “Treats which include hemp seed oil work great in calming your pet’s anxiety.” Organic balms enriched with coconut, almond and argan also help calm your pup or kitten, she told Indian Express. Always check with your vet before administrating such treats.

You can also buy earmuffs for your pets.

Diwali can be stressful for stray dogs and cats, who often find their way inside houses to escape from the noise. Provide them with shelter for a night if possible.

Leave out clean water and food for stray cats and dogs.

Check underneath your vehicles before driving. A lot of animals hide from loud noises and take shelter underneath cars.