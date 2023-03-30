Johnnie Walker, Absolut Vodka makers have women leaders: Meet Debra Crew and Ann Mukherjee

Debra Crew has been named as the CEO of alcoholic beverage giant Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker and Guinness stout, after Indian-origin Ivan Menezes announced his retirement from the top role. With this, the British drinks giant gets its first woman chief executive. Crew becomes one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Debra Crew, a 52-year-old former US Army officer, is currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). She will take charge in July after 10 years under the stewardship of Indian-born Ivan Menezes, who is retiring at the age of 63.

Crew was previously CEO of tobacco company Reynolds American, where she had also served as COO. Prior to that Crew held roles at Pepsico, Kraft Foods (KHC.O), Nestle (NESN.S) and Mars.

With Crew’s appointment, two of the world’s leading alcoholic beverage companies have women at the helm.