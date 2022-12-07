 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fat-busting diabetes drug is a global smash hit but remains prohibitively pricey for many Indians

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 07, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk is the latest celebrity to admit using Wegovy, a higher dose version of Ozempic, for keeping his body "fit, ripped, and healthy”. The drug has caused quite a stir among celebs and influencers over the last several months

Wegovy, a drug primarily meant for treating type 2 diabetes, has been in news this year with several celebrities and social media influences endorsing it for shedding pounds quickly.

The drug by Danish Drugmaker Novo Nordisk contains the active ingredient Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agnostics (GLP-1 RA) which lowers blood sugar levels, controls insulin and is critical for persons with type 2 diabetes.

The US Food and Drug Administrator (US FDA) has approved its two versions in injectable form — Wegovy and Ozempic (lower dose) — over the last few years.

While Ozempic (1 mg once weekly) was approved primarily for diabetes, approval for Wegovy injection (2.4 mg once weekly) came for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol, in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

An oral form of the medicine was granted approval in India by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation under the brand name Rybelsus, to treat type 2 diabetes in 2020, and hit the Indian markets in January this year.

But its high costs — a daily dose of one tablet costing upwards of Rs 250 — has meant that the drug is still out of reach for many, say specialists.