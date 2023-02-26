Denmark's crown prince and princess visit Taj Mahal. See pics

Denmark's crown prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. They are in the country for a four-day visit and it is the Danish Royal family's first visit to India in two decades.

The royal couple is expected to travel to Chennai as well. Their visit follows an invitation by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that the visit will further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

The last time the Danish royal family had visited India was in 2003 and it was the crown prince. Earlier, Queen Margrethe II had visited India in 1963 as Crown Princess.