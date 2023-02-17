 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi hospital, Merck partner to improve access to head & neck, colorectal cancer care

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

The number of cancer cases in India has increased dramatically over the last several years, with head and neck and oral cancers emerging as the leading forms of the illness in several states

A Delhi government cancer institute and leading life sciences and technology company Merck on February 17 joined hands to accelerate access to treatment and care for head and neck and colorectal cancers, which account for a significant disease burden in India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and Merck Specialities aims at strategic collaboration towards creating pathways to address and accelerate access to cancer care treatment to patients who need them the most, a press statement said.

“Aligning with the universal health agenda, through this partnership with DSCI, we hope to see enhanced awareness, increased number of early diagnosis that will definitely help with improving patients’ lives," Pratima Reddy, managing director, Merck Specialities, said.

The partnership through multiple interventions aims to improve disease awareness, upgrade the knowledge and enhance capability for early diagnosis.