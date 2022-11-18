 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daljeet Kaur, veteran Punjabi actor, dies at 69

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Daljeet Singh she started her career in movies with 'Daaz' in 1976.

Daljeet Kaur has starred in several hit movies, including 'Putt Jattan De' (1983), and 'Mamla Garbar Hai' (1983). (@MikaSingh/Twitter)

Daljeet Kaur, a veteran actor well-known for her lead roles in several superhit Punjabi movies, died in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, a relative said.

The 69-year-old was suffering from brain tumour for the past three years and was in a deep coma for the last one year, according to her cousin, Harinder Singh Khangura.

Kaur died at her cousin's residence in Sudhar in the morning. Her final rites have been performed, Khangura said.

Graduating from the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she started her career in movies with 'Daaz' in 1976.

Kaur has starred in several hit movies, including 'Putt Jattan De' (1983), 'Mamla Garbar Hai' (1983), 'Ki Banu Duniya Da' (1986), 'Patola' (1988) and 'Saida Jogan' (1979).

first published: Nov 18, 2022 10:52 am