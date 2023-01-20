 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wikipedia debuts new look, for the first time in over a decade

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, gets a makeover. Find out how it changes user experience.

Wikipedia's new page has subtle not dramatic changes.

Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, has debuted a new look for the first time in over a decade, in an effort to make browsing easier for users.

A series of subtle changes have been introduced to Wikipedia (desktop version), which include an updated sticky header and the left-side panel of article sub-headings moving as you scroll down.

The tool to switch languages is more visibly located (top right) on the Wikipedia page now. The search option has been improved to show autocomplete suggestions that use both photos and text.

The revamped Wikipedia page has not removed previous functionalities, The Wikimedia Foundation, that runs the encyclopedia, said.

"It instead introduces new tools to improve the existing website experience through enhancements based on consultation with Wikipedia volunteer editors, data analysis, and user testing," they added.

Updates to Wikipedia were rolled out soon after its 22nd birthday on January 15. The objective was to modernise browsing experience so that it's simpler for everyone to access content.