 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Ukraine issues Banksy postage stamps to mark a year of war

AFP
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

The stamps bear a mural that the elusive street artist created on a demolished wall in Borodianka, Ukraine, of a boy defeating a grown man in judo.

Banksy has created several anti-war art works in Ukraine. (@ukrposhta/Twitter)

Ukraine on Friday issued a postage stamp reproducing a mural by British street artist Banksy showing a boy defeating a grown man in judo, to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

It was painted by Banksy on a demolished wall in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, where many buildings were reduced to rubble by Russian aircraft at the start of the invasion, which began a year ago to the day.

The image draws inspiration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, known to be a black belt in judo, and depicts a young judoka representing Ukraine knocking down a grown man.

The phrase "Get lost Putin" has been added to the lower left part of the new stamp, which reproduces the stencil.