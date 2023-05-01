 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS chief in Syria

Associated Press
May 01, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Ankara, May 1 (AP) Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Islamic State group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said..

Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was named leader of the militant group after its previous chief was killed in October, with an IS spokesman calling him one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that the IS leader, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, was killed in a strike conducted on Saturday.

Erdogan said the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, had been following him for a long time.

We will continue our struggle against terrorist organisations without discriminating against any of them, Erdogan said in the interview.