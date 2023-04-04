 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money saga explained in a nutshell

Stella Dey
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels case: The legal issues involved are complex, but the basic question is whether the payment was made to benefit Trump's campaign, which would make it subject to campaign finance laws.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels allegedly met in 2006. (Image: @realdonaldtrump/Instagram, @thestormydaniels/Instagram)

The scandal involving former US President Donald Trump and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which erupted in 2018, is a complex legal case that raises many questions about the conduct of the president and his associates, the role of the media, and the integrity of the American legal system.

The story began in 2006, when Trump, then 60, allegedly had an affair with Daniels, then 27, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. According to Daniels, the affair lasted several months, and included at least one sexual encounter. Trump has denied the affair, but evidence suggests that he and his team paid Daniels hush money ($130,000) to keep quiet about the affair just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

The payment, which was made through Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, is at the center of the case. Cohen pleaded guilty to several crimes related to the hush money payment, including campaign finance violations, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

The case has raised questions about whether Trump and his team broke the law by making the payment, and whether the payment constituted an illegal campaign contribution. The legal issues involved are complex, but the basic question is whether the payment was made to benefit Trump's campaign, which would make it subject to campaign finance laws.