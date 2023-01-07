 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Prince Harry says he was 'bigoted' before he met wife Meghan

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

Prince Harry has been making headlines for his sensational upcoming memoir 'Spare'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, in news for sensational claims in his upcoming memoir, has admitted he was "probably bigoted" before his relationship with Meghan Markle.

In an interview with CBS, the British royal said he had been "incredibly naïve" about how his relationship with Meghan, who is biracial, would be covered by the British press.

He said what Meghan went through was similar to the media coverage of William's wife Kate, and Camilla, the Queen consort, but with the added race element.

"I went into this (relationship) incredibly naïve," he told CBS. "I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

Harry and Meghan stepped away from the royal family in 2020, moving first to Canada and then settling in the United States.

Since then, they have been outspoken about their struggles as senior royals -- hounding by the press and alleged racism within the British royal family.