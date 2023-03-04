 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newark rescinds sister-city agreement entered into with 'United States of Kailasa', terms incident regrettable

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

The sister-city agreement between Newark and the so-called USK was entered into on January 12 this year and the signing ceremony took place at City Hall in Newark.

The city of Newark in the US state of New Jersey has rescinded a sister-city agreement with the so-called 'United States of Kailasa', founded by Indian fugitive Nithyananda, citing deceptive circumstances surrounding the fictional country and terming the incident as regrettable.

Press Secretary in the Department of Communications, City of Newark, Susan Garofalo told PTI in an email that as soon as "we learned about the circumstances surrounding Kailasa, the City of Newark immediately took action and rescinded the sister city agreement on January 18.

Based on deception, the ceremony was groundless and void. Although this was a regrettable incident, the City of Newark remains committed to partnering with people from diverse cultures in order to enrich each other with connectivity, support, and mutual respect, Garofalo said.

