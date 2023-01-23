 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Corporate revenue and profit growth decline in fiscal third quarter

The initial trend in the December quarter results shows a slowing down in annualized revenue and profit growth, with sequential stability in the operating margin. Revenue of a sample of 240 companies that have declared financial numbers so far increased at a rate of 18 per cent, the lowest in seven quarters, according to ET Intelligence Group. Net profit grew by a modest 0.8 per cent, the slowest in at least nine quarters. Operating margin improved sequentially to 20.7 per cent in the December quarter following a moderation in commodity prices. However, it remained weak compared with the year-ago level of 24.7 per cent.

Why it’s important: Although analysts had projected a more optimistic revenue and profit growth in the three months to December, higher interest expenses and depreciation costs took their toll, moderating expectations. It was somewhat offset by easing commodity prices.

 

Early bird results show little reason for cheer except for finance sector

The early bird results for the fiscal third quarter have indicated a further slowdown in corporate earnings and revenue growth, according to a Business Standard analysis. The combined net profit of 225 early bird companies across sectors was up 2.5 per cent on year in the three months to December, the lowest increase in 10 quarters. Combined net sales rose 18.2 per cent, the slowest in seven quarters. The banking, financial services, and insurance sector, once again led earnings growth, aided by an improving credit offtake, higher interest rate and stable asset quality. The combined net profit of the segment in the early bird sample was up 25.6 per cent on an annualized basis, better than the rest of corporate India but the smallest increase in five quarters.