 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Retail inflation cools to 0ne-year low in December, factory output rebounds in November

India´s factory output rose to a five-month high in November, mainly due to a favorable base effect, and retail inflation eased marginally to a 12-month low in December, as food prices cooled. The Consumer Price Index stood at 5.72 per cent in December, below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, for a second consecutive month. Factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production, grew at a robust 7.1 per cent in November.

Why it’s important: The two key macroeconomic indicators before the budget on February 1 have delivered positive surprises and will provide some comfort to policymakers. To be sure, retail inflation may rise in January as the favorable base affect wanes.

 

Infosys beats street expectation in fiscal third quarter, raises revenue guidance

Net profit at Infosys rose 13.4 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 6,586 crore from Rs 5,809 crore a year ago, beating street estimates. Analysts had estimated a profit of Rs 6,465 crore. Sales rose 20% to ₹38,318 crore. The firm raised its 2022-23 revenue growth forecast to 16-16.5 per cent from 15-16 per cent predicted in October and maintained operating margin guidance of 21-22%. Infosys signed 32 large deals, a 30.4 per cent increase on year for a total of $3.3 billion, the highest in two years.