Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Law ministry to give opinion on spectrum allocation for private captive networks

The telecom department will seek the opinion of the law ministry over allocation of spectrum to enterprises for rolling out private captive networks. The department will ask if spectrum can be given administratively or through auction. While the Cabinet had approved direct allocation to enterprises in June, it did not spell out the specifics around the methodology.

Why it’s important: Direct allocation of spectrum to enterprises is contentious. Telcos have opposed direct allocation, fearing it would give technology firms a backdoor entry to provide 5G services to enterprises. Tech companies want spectrum directly from the government, not wanting to depend on telcos.

 

Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor factory may get government approval

Only one of the three semiconductor manufacturing proposals submitted to the government to get financial support under the $10 billion incentive scheme is likely to make the cut. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture’s $20 billion proposal in Gujarat is expected to be the first to secure government approval, while the other two by the International Semiconductor Consortium and Singapore’s IGSS Ventures lag behind, with the latter one almost out of the race.