Joe Biden to deliver his second State of the Union address. All you need to know

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Last year, Joe Biden’s State of the Union address came close on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the president’s speech focused heavily on the US response to the aggression.

US President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Biden will address a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol and his speech will be broadcast by all major channels.

What is the State of the Union speech?

The State of the Union is a speech given by the President of the United States to Congress, typically in late January or early February each year. The speech is mandated by the Constitution (Article II, Section 3) and provides an opportunity for the President to discuss the current state of the country, outline the administration's legislative and policy priorities, and touch on key national and international issues.

The State of the Union is typically given before a joint session of Congress, which includes both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of both chambers of Congress, as well as Supreme Court justices, members of the President's Cabinet, and other dignitaries, attend the event.