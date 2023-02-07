Joe Biden to deliver his second State of the Union address. All you need to know

US President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. Biden will address a Joint Session of Congress at the United States Capitol and his speech will be broadcast by all major channels.

What is the State of the Union speech?

The State of the Union is a speech given by the President of the United States to Congress, typically in late January or early February each year. The speech is mandated by the Constitution (Article II, Section 3) and provides an opportunity for the President to discuss the current state of the country, outline the administration's legislative and policy priorities, and touch on key national and international issues.

The State of the Union is typically given before a joint session of Congress, which includes both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of both chambers of Congress, as well as Supreme Court justices, members of the President's Cabinet, and other dignitaries, attend the event.

The State of the Union is an important tradition in American political life, and it provides a glimpse into the President's vision for the country, as well as the policy initiatives that the administration plans to pursue in the coming year. The speech is often covered by media outlets, and it is widely watched by people across the country. Also read: What to expect from Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on February 7 In recent years, the State of the Union has become more politically charged, with members of the opposing political party often using the speech as an opportunity to voice their opposition to the President's policies and proposals. Despite this, the State of the Union remains an important moment in American politics, and it continues to shape public discourse and set the stage for legislative battles in the coming year. Last year, Biden’s address came close on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the president’s speech focused heavily on the US response to the aggression. This year’s address is also likely to be the unofficial start to the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Moneycontrol News