 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Jacinda Ardern will resign next month: Reactions to New Zealand PM's announcement

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

Jacinda Ardern, 42, has led New Zealand through many crises -- a volcanic eruption, a terror attack and the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacinda Ardern became the youngest woman premier when she was appointed New Zealand prime minister in 2017.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's youngest prime minister, has announced that she will step down next month. First elected in 2017, and re-appointed in 2020, Ardern, 42, led her country in crises -- the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christchurch mosque shootings and the Whakaari volcano eruption.

At a press conference on Thursday, an emotional Jacinda Ardern said "I no longer have enough in the tank" to stay in the leadership role.

"I had hoped that I would find what I needed to carry on over that period but, unfortunately, I haven't, and I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue," she added.

Ardern was 37 when she was elected New Zealand's prime minister in 2017. She became the youngest female premier. A year later, she made another record by becoming only the second prime minister to give birth while in office.

For most part, Ardern was praised as a compassionate and effective leader. However, after 2020, her popularity began declining amid a rising conservative opposition in New Zealand and worsening economy.

Here is how other leaders reacted to Ardern's announcement: