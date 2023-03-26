 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Innocent, veteran Malayalam actor and ex-MP, dies aged 75

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:53 PM IST

A cancer survivor, Innocent had not been well for some time. He was admitted to a Kochi hospital on March 3 due to health-related ailments.

Innocent was known among the gifted actors of Malayalam cinema (Image: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)

Veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP, Innocent, died at a private hospital in Kochi on March 26, days after being hospitalised due to health-related ailments. He was aged 75.

The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10:30 pm.

"He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure", news agency PTI quoted the hospital as saying in a release.

A day before Innocent's demise, a medical bulletin said he was being put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is a form of cardiopulmonary support used to pump out blood and oxygenate it outside the body using a machine.