 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

India’s first 'Water Metro' to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Kochi today: 5 points

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Kochi Water Metro project aims for an integrated water transport system for the city. Apart from the ferry services, the project also looks to develop existing and new roads, providing increased access to the jetties and improving the connecting within the islands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first "Water Metro" services on April 25 in Kochi. (Image: ANI Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first "Water Metro" services today in Kerala’s Kochi. Kochi Water Metro would be a "significant enhancement" to the port city's infrastructure, PM Modi had said. The water metro service will have electrically propelled hybrid ferries connecting the islands of Kochi to the mainland, thus benefitting over a lakh residents of the islands.

Here are 5 key points about Kochi Water Metro:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Kochi #Kochi Water Metro
first published: Apr 25, 2023 08:55 am