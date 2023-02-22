 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Vivek Ramaswamy announces 2024 US presidential bid: 10 points about the candidate with Kerala roots

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Vivek Ramaswamy, whose parents migrated to the US from Kerala, announced his 2024 US presidential bid during a live TV interview.

Vivek Ramaswamy describes himself as a “capitalist and citizen”. (Image credit: www.vivekramaswamy.com)

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc”, announced his 2024 US presidential election bid, joining Nikki Haley in the Republican Party's presidential primary. The number of Indian-Americans getting appointed to high-profile positions has grown rapidly in recent years, the biggest example being Kamala Harris, the US vice president.

Ramaswamy entered the presidential bid with a promise to “put merit back” and end dependence on China. He filed a statement of candidacy and created a presidential committee with the Federal Election Commission

Here are 10 things to know about Vivek Ramaswamy

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Indian origin #Kerala #US presidential election #Vivek Ramaswamy
first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:22 am