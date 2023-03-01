 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Heat wave 2023: Avoid tea, high-protein food and other dos and don'ts from centre

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Heat wave 2023: The government warned of an impending heat wave in many parts of India over the next couple of months, urging states to be well prepared to manage any surge in 'heat related illnesses'.

Heat wave 2023: The Met department said there was an "enhanced probability" of a heatwave from March to May in many regions of central and northwest India.

The Centre on Tuesday released a set of guidelines as India braces to deal with the heat wave this summer. The country recorded its warmest February this year in 146 years, since 1877, the weather office said. Urging states to be well prepared to manage any surge in "heat related illnesses", the government directed health departments across the country to implement "heat-related health action plans".

There is an "enhanced probability" of a heatwave from March to May in many regions of central and northwest India, the Met department said.

"Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely during March over most parts of India except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," the weather office said in a statement.

The centre asked states to take steps such as ensuring the presence of adequate medical and health staff and reviewing preparedness of facilities, availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs and other necessary equipment.