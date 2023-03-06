 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Holi: Celebrate the festival of colours by sending these thoughtful messages to your loved ones. Wish them happiness and new beginnings.

Happy Holi 2023!

Holi, the grand festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 8 this year to welcome the Spring season.  At parties and community events, people will throw powdered colour on each other, indulge with some thandai (a drink of milk, cooling spices and rose petals) and sweets and dance to mark new beginnings. Here are some Holi 2o23 WhatsApp messages and wishes you can send to your loved ones this festive season.

Wishing you a Holi filled with colorful moments and sweet memories. Have a great day and year.

I hope you burn all the negativity in your life and welcome good energy and positivity this year.  Celebrate this Holi with vibrant colours

May this Holi bring to your life the colors of happiness and fill you with excitement for the next adventure of your life. Happy Holi!