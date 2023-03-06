Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

Holi, the grand festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 8 this year to welcome the Spring season. At parties and community events, people will throw powdered colour on each other, indulge with some thandai (a drink of milk, cooling spices and rose petals) and sweets and dance to mark new beginnings. Here are some Holi 2o23 WhatsApp messages and wishes you can send to your loved ones this festive season.

Wishing you a Holi filled with colorful moments and sweet memories. Have a great day and year.

I hope you burn all the negativity in your life and welcome good energy and positivity this year. Celebrate this Holi with vibrant colours

May this Holi bring to your life the colors of happiness and fill you with excitement for the next adventure of your life. Happy Holi!

Let the colors of Holi in the air spread messages of peace, oneness and happiness. Happy Holi! Take some time to unwind, de-stress and bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi! Related stories Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study Holi 2023: 5 famous places where you can celebrate the festival of colours May your lives be filled with colourful moments, now and always. Happy Holi! I hope the festival of colours, love and brotherhood brings every colour of happiness in your life. Happy Holi! May the myriad colours of Holi bring you closer to those you love. Happy Holi! Holi is the day to forgive and forget, renew relationships and friendships. Let's all celebrate it together with love and happiness. Let this festival remind you of the divine and eternal love that Krishna and Radha shared. Let them be your guiding lights. Happy Holi.